Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 3,176 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,990.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 422,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,661,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.