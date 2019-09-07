Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $851,000 Investment in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

PNC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 741,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,843. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $145.30.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $496,329.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

