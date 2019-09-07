Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.64 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 2,474,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.