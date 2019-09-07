Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

