Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Up 5.8%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 167,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 210,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 603,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

