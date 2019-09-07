indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $738.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01278607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.