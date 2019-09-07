ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 33,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 71,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 1,253,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $425.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

