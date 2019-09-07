Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Buys A$39,954.20 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett purchased 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.15 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$39,954.20 ($28,336.31).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Iluka Resources Limited has a one year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a one year high of A$11.19 ($7.94).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

