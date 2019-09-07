Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Buys A$39,954.20 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett purchased 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.15 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$39,954.20 ($28,336.31).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Iluka Resources Limited has a one year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a one year high of A$11.19 ($7.94).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

