Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Illumina to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.00. 1,260,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,934. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average is $314.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.55, for a total value of $1,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,904,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,758 shares of company stock valued at $19,299,557. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

