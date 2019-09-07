Ignition Market Capitalization Achieves $112,997.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market cap of $112,997.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00147041 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,528.20 or 1.00040026 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003385 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000400 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

