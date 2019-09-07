ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells $462,240.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.98. The stock had a trading volume of 217,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $312.45.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 70.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,110.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 15.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

