IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Earns Buy Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.42.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,516,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

