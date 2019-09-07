I Minerals (CVE:IMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About I Minerals (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

