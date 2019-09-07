Hype Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,652.00 (HYPE)

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Hype Token has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Hype Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Hype Token has a total market cap of $126,304.00 and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hype Token Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 50,315,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,634,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hype Token’s official website is hypetoken.io . Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token . Hype Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hypetoken

Hype Token Token Trading

Hype Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hype Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

