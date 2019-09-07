HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 34 at Liberum Capital

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities raised HSS Hire Group to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON HSS opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. HSS Hire Group has a one year low of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.06.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

