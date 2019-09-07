HSBC Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €253.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €253.00 ($294.19) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €212.00 ($246.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €249.00 ($289.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €212.05 ($246.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a fifty-two week high of €253.60 ($294.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €209.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

