Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

HST stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.66. 8,002,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,419. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 28.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,121,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,671 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

