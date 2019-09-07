HOQU (HQX) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $498,094.00 and $46,072.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.