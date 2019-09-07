Honey (HONEY) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Honey has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a market cap of $4,789.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00795671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00233800 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Honey

Honey (HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.