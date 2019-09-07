Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $174,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $161,541.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $176,514.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 219,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Homology Medicines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 84.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 894,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 682,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 53.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.