Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos Sells 12,500 Shares

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur Tzianabos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $217,125.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.21. 219,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,190. Homology Medicines Inc has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

