Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,086,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.