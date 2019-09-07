Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage Sells 15,662 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,343,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 309,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,441. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

