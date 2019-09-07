Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotia Howard Weill

Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HESM opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $528.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 125.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

