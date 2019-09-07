Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 5%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.75, 2,590,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,810,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Pi Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

