HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.