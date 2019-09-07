Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.32. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 72,033 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Helloworld Travel’s payout ratio is 64.72%.

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

