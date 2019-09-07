HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $261.97 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $261.97 million and approximately $525,075.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.