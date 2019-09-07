HeartBout Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,796.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market cap of $257,796.00 and approximately $15,133.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

