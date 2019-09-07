Head-To-Head Review: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.69 $1.32 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 4.99 $9.32 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 6.31% 1.21% 0.25% Provident Bancorp 18.86% 7.61% 0.99%

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc. outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc., is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

