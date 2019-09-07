Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Up 3%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $32.10, approximately 2,215 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

HAYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $403.30 million, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 882.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

