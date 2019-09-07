Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €121.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €121.50 ($141.28) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.16 ($144.37).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €149.30 ($173.60) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.94.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.