H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of H & R Block worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 51.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 968,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 327,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,373,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,245,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,648,000 after acquiring an additional 193,383 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

