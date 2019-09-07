Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $149-153 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.10-1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.22.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.41. 4,948,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,623. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.89, a PEG ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $474,052.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $69,941.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,289.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,868,948 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.