Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $16.67

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.67. Guess? shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,930,461 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra set a $16.00 price target on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,180.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $3,790,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,942.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,190,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 1,167,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

