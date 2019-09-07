Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 23,520 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 62,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI)

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. It offers G-Reformer technology for converting natural gas into synthesis gas, an intermediate gas used by industry in the production of ammonia, methane, liquid fuels, and other downstream products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.