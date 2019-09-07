Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 6.1%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.30, 403,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 498,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $789.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.