Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.25.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,084,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $861,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

