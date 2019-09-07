Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.29, approximately 4,302,159 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,250,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.