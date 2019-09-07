Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,650 ($73.83) to GBX 5,720 ($74.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,894.79 ($77.03).

The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,025.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,550.61. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

