Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.31.

W opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.93. Wayfair has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $47,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,232 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $25,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

