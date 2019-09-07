Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives $240.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $3,126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $238.52. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

