Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSS. Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

