Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.00. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 42,919 shares.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,821,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

