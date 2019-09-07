Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

GMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

GMLP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 154.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

