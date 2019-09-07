Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.47 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $385,707.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

