Global Endowment Management LP Trims Stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 20.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 704,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Monro by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 85,818 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Monro by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Monro by 16.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $639,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,433,277.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monro in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

MNRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

