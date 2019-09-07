Global Endowment Management LP Sells 8,520 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,785,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 2,472,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,382. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

