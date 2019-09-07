Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.73. 126,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

