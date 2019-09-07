Global Endowment Management LP Has $439,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,901,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,847,000 after buying an additional 651,314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 336,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,978,000 after buying an additional 285,974 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 351,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 208,275 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $284,306.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,189.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $922,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.